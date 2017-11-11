Erdely scores 3 TDs; UAB continues to roll, beats UTSA 24-19

Sports

November 11, 2017 11:02 PM

SAN ANTONIO

A.J. Erdely accounted for three touchdowns and UAB held on to beat UTSA 24-19 on Saturday night.

The Blazers (7-3, 5-2 Conference USA), who beat Rice last week to become bowl eligible, have won five of their last six games.

Erdely ran for two scores from inside the 4-yard line and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to give UAB a 21-6 halftime lead.

Dalton Sturm had a 24-yard touchdown run for UTSA (5-4, 2-4) early in the fourth quarter before Nick Vogel kicked a 48-yard field goal for the Blazers to make it 24-13.

Sturm led a 12-play, 54-yard scoring drive capped by his 17-yard touchdown pass to Kerry Thomas Jr. with 1:11 remaining. But the two-point conversion failed and the Roadrunners didn't recover the ensuing onside kick to end it.

Spencer Brown ran for 128 yards on 27 carries for UAB.

Sturm passed for 162 yards and ran for another 35.

