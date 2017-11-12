Germany's Felix Neureuther celebrates in the finish area after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.
Germany's Felix Neureuther celebrates in the finish area after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Giovanni Auletta AP Photo

Neureuther wins World Cup slalom as Ryding fails to finish

November 12, 2017 8:14 AM

LEVI, Finland

Felix Neureuther of Germany won a men's World Cup slalom on Sunday after first-run leader Dave Ryding skied out.

Aiming to become the first British skier to win a World Cup race, Ryding stretched his advantage to 0.51 seconds before a mistake throw him off the course.

Neureuther finished in 1 minute, 42.83 seconds to beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.37 and Mattias Hargin of Sweden by 0.45.

Marcel Hirscher was 1.32 behind in 17th spot in an unexpected appearance just 87 days after breaking his left ankle. The Austrian six-time overall champion only resumed training earlier this week.

The race in Finnish Lapland was the first of the Olympic season after a giant slalom in Austria was canceled because of bad weather two weeks ago.

