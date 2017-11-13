Sports

Pelicans' Rondo active vs. Hawks

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed veteran guard Rajon Rondo as available to play for the first time this season in Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Rondo has been sidelined since preseason with a core muscle injury that required surgery. His rehabilitation was expected to take four to six weeks.

Rondo, who is entering his 12th NBA season out of Kentucky, was acquired as a free agent this offseason.

During training camp, he was expected to start in the backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday.

Rondo spent his first eight-plus seasons with Boston and also has played with Dallas, Sacramento and Chicago, averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

