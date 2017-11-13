Sports

Nichols scores 20 to lead Albany past Boston U, 88-74

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:51 PM

BOSTON

David Nichols had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Travis Charles scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Albany beat Boston University 88-74 on Monday night.

Greg Stire added 14 points, Joe Cremo scored 12 and Devonte Campbell 10 for Albany (2-0).

Charles hit two free throws to give Albany the lead for good and spark a 15-4 run that made it 56-47 after Nichols made a layup with 14:47 to play. Boston (0-2) pulled within six points on Cedric Hankerson's 3-pointer about five minutes later, but Cremo scored six points during a 14-6 spurt that gave the Great Danes a 14-point lead with 2:31 to go.

Nick Havener lead the Terriers with 19 points and Javante McCoy scored 15.

Albany shot 57 percent from the field and made nearly twice as many free throws (21) than Boston attempted (11). The Terriers shot just 29.6 percent (8 of 27) from 3-point range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017
Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season
Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation 1:53

Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation

View More Video