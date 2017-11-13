Sports

Division III Lynchburg upends Norfolk State 83-80

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:51 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

Austin Wrighten scored the last six points and tiny Lynchburg College survived two missed 3-point tries in the final seconds to upend Norfolk State 83-80 on Monday night.

Could it be that Lynchburg plays Division III because of all the 3-pointers? The Hornets stung Norfolk State (0-2) from long range, shooting 12 of 38 3-point baskets. Wrighten had a pair of treys and finished with 16 points, Connor Schroeder also made two 3s and scored 18 points. He and Wrighten each had three steals for Lynchburg, which forced 26 Norfolk State turnovers. Logan Seacrist added 15 points with three 3-pointers, rebounds and four assists.

Mastadi Pitt scored 23 points for Norfolk State, Preston Bungei added 19. Needing three to tie, Steven Whitley missed a 3-pointer with four seconds on the clock, but grabbed the rebound. After a timeout, Derrik Jamerson missed a 3 as time ran out.

