Sindarius Thornwell takes the next step in his NBA career

How Sindarius Thornwell prepared for rookie season in the NBA Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell discusses his busy last few months since being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers. Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell discusses his busy last few months since being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers. lbezjak@thestate.com

