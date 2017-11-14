Back from mini break, Seahawks begin life without Sherman

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman 25) lies injured on the turf he injured his Achilles tendon tackling Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks return to practice Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, without Sherman and facing questions about how the team handled the concussion protocol with quarterback Russell Wilson.