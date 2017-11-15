Sports

Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella fined $5,000 for slash

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:45 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for a two-handed slash on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist.

The slash occurred during the second period of Pittsburgh's 5-4 overtime win Tuesday night. The two were battling for position in front of the Sabres' net, when Scandella nearly lost his balance after being shoved by Hornqvist. Scandella turned and, with two hands on his stick, chopped down on Hornqvist's right ankle.

Scandella served a minor penalty for slashing, while Hornqvist was penalized for interference.

Scandella's fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

    Lewisville faces Ridge Spring-Monetta's stingy defense in the third round of the South Carolina 1A football playoffs Nov. 17. The Lions' big-play knack will be critical against the Trojans.

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat
Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

View More Video