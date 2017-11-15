Sports

William & Mary holds off Hampton from the line, 83-76

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:50 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

David Cohn gave William & Mary the lead with a layup with just under three minutes to play and the Tribe held off Hampton from the free-throw line to secure an 83-76 victory in their home opener Wednesday night.

Nathan Knight knocked down four free throws in the last two minutes and Matt Milon and Justin Pierce each hit a pair.

The victory was the Tribe's 14th win in their last 15 home openers under coach Tony Shaver. The in-state rivals met for the 20th time in the last 23 seasons and William & Mary now leads the all-time series, 12-8.

Knight finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Tribe (1-1), hitting 6 of 11 shots from the field and converting 18 of 22 from the line. Milon finished with 15 points.

Jermaine Marrow had 24 points to lead Hampton (1-2). Greg Heckstall added another 13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

    Lewisville faces Ridge Spring-Monetta's stingy defense in the third round of the South Carolina 1A football playoffs Nov. 17. The Lions' big-play knack will be critical against the Trojans.

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat
Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

View More Video