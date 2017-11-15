Peru's Christian Ramos, right,. celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against New Zealand, with his teammate Alberto Rodriguez , center, during a play-off qualifying match for the 2018 Russian World Cup in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Peru won the match 2-0 and qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
Peru's Christian Ramos, right,. celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against New Zealand, with his teammate Alberto Rodriguez , center, during a play-off qualifying match for the 2018 Russian World Cup in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Peru won the match 2-0 and qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Karel Navarro AP Photo

Sports

Peru beats New Zealand, earns final spot in World Cup

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:25 PM

LIMA, Peru

Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 on Wednesday night to win a two-leg playoff and earn the 32nd and last spot in the World Cup field in Russia.

Peru won at home after tying 0-0 on Saturday in New Zealand. It last reached the World Cup in 1982.

Striker Jefferson Farfan opened the scoring Wednesday in the 27th minute from the edge of the box.

Defender Christian Ramos made it 2-0 in the 64th minute after a mistake from New Zealand's defense.

Peruvian players dedicated the win to striker Paolo Guerrero, who was suspended on doping suspicions.

New Zealand failed in a bid to reach its third World Cup.

Peru's qualification will put the South American team in pot 2 of the World Cup draw with Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Croatia.

  Comments  

