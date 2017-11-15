Sports

Valparaiso passes road test at SIU-Edwardsville, 94-69

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:20 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.

Tevonn Walker posted 22 points and collected four steals as Valparaiso passed its first road test of the season, knocking off SIU-Edwardsville, 94-69 on Wednesday night.

The game was the Crusaders' lone true road game until December 7.

Walker, who surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in Valparaiso's last game, hit 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 4 from behind the three-point arc, and made 7 of 10 from the line. Bakari Evelyn added 14 points and the Crusaders made themselves comfortable on offense away from home, shooting 52.7 percent (29 of 55) from the floor and knocked down 9 of 16 shots from distance.

The Cougars (0-2) got 21-point efforts from both Daniel Kinchen and Jalen Henry, but collectively the team shot just 36.7 percent from the field (22 of 60) and hit just 3 of 18 shots form distance.

