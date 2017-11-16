Sports

Hollingsworth leads Cal Poly to 76-47 win over Holy Names

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:36 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Hank Hollingsworth had 10 points, 11 rebounds — both career highs — and three blocked shots to help Cal Poly cruise to a 76-47 win over Division II Holy Names on Wednesday night.

Jakub Niziol had 12 points and seven rebounds and Marcellus Garrick and Victor Joseph scored 11 points apiece for Cal Poly (1-3).

Niziol and Donovan Fields each hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run that made it 20-10 when Garrick converted a 4-point play midway through the first half. A dunk by Hollingsworth gave the Mustangs a 43-19 lead at the break and Holy Names never threatened.

Kyvonte Davis, the only Hawks player to score in double figures, had 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. The rest of the team combined to shoot 25.5 percent (14 of 55) from the field.

The Mustangs outrebounded Holy Names 51-33 and scored 21 points off 13 Hawks turnovers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

    Lewisville faces Ridge Spring-Monetta's stingy defense in the third round of the South Carolina 1A football playoffs Nov. 17. The Lions' big-play knack will be critical against the Trojans.

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat
Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

View More Video