Sports

UNLV controls Prairie View A&M from the start in 98-63 win

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:38 AM

LAS VEGAS

Anthony Smith scored 17 points and Jordan Johnson tallied 16 points, and UNLV rolled to a 98-63 victory against winless Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

All five UNLV starters scored within the first five minutes and Kris Clyburn's layup gave UNLV (2-0) an 11-0 lead that largely went unchallenged. Zachary Hamilton's layup with 10:14 before half brought Prairie View A&M (0-3) within 22-13 which marked the last time the Panthers trailed by single digits.

UNLV led 55-41 at the break and finished shooting 37 of 71 (52 percent) from the floor; better than its 50 percent (19 for 38) from the free-throw line. UNLV scored 32 points off 21 Panthers turnovers and outscored them 60-24 in the paint.

Hamilton led the Panthers with 15 points. Gary Blackston added 12 points and Shaquille Preston had 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

    Lewisville faces Ridge Spring-Monetta's stingy defense in the third round of the South Carolina 1A football playoffs Nov. 17. The Lions' big-play knack will be critical against the Trojans.

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat
Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

View More Video