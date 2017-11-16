Mongolian sumo wrestlers defend grand champion Harumafuji

In this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, photo, Mongolian sumo grand champion Harumafuji leaves after visiting wrestler Takanoiwa's stable master's quarters in Tagawa, southwestern Japan. Japanese media reported that Harumafuji hit his fellow Mongolian wrestler Takanoiwa in the head with a beer bottle at a party in October, fracturing his skull base and causing other injuries. Kyodo News via AP Nozomi Endo