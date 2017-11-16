Wisconsin can take step toward playoff by beating Michigan

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst claps on the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Madison, Wis. Prod Wisconsin players with enough questions about the College Football Playoff and it just might crack their "next-game-only" armor. Otherwise, the fifth-ranked Badgers follow the lead of calm, collected coach Paul Chryst, who excels at keeping his players focused. Aaron Gash, File AP Photo