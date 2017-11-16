No. 24 WVU has to win for Big 12 chance; Texas wants 6th win

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen celebrates a touchdown with his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia faces Texas this week. While the Mountaineers will need help to get into the Big 12 championship game, they first to have to win their own games. Plus, Texas is still trying to get bowl eligible in coach Tom Herman’s first season. Raymond Thompson, File AP Photo