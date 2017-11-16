Sports

Brown scores 24, No. 11 Duke women ease by High Point 77-50

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:41 PM

November 16, 2017 09:41 PM

DURHAM, N.C.

Lexie Brown scored 24 points, Leaonna Odom had 16 points and nine rebounds, and No. 11 Duke women beat High Point 77-50 on Thursday night in the Blue Devils' home opener.

Duke led by 11 points at halftime and on the first play of the second half, Brown threw an alley-oop pass to Odom for a layup and foul. Odom missed the free throw but the Blue Devils closed the third quarter on a 13-3 run to extend their lead to 61-40.

High Point went scoreless for the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and later had a nearly three-minute field-goal drought.

Erin Mathias had 11 points and seven boards, and Rebecca Greenwell added 10 points and eight rebounds for Duke (2-0).

The Blue Devils outrebounded the Panthers 46-26 and scored 50 points in the paint.

Emma Bockrath scored 21 points on 5-of-18 shooting for High Point (1-2), which never led and committed 22 turnovers. She also had 10 rebounds and five steals.

