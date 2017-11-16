Sports

Benzan's late FTs helps Holy Cross beat Harvard 73-69

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:50 PM

WORCESTER, Mass.

Patrick Benzan scored 18 points, including key free throws late to help Holly Cross hold off Harvard for a 73-69 victory on Thursday night.

Holy Cross led 67-60 with three minutes to play. Harvard's Bryce Aiken scored five points and Danilo Djuricic split a pair of free throws to pull the Crimson to 68-66 with 23 seconds left. Benzan made 5 of 6 free throws, and Aiken and Corey Johnson missed 3-point attempts to seal it for the Crusaders in their home opener.

Benzan was 6-of-13 shooting from the field. Caleb Green and Matt Faw each added 12 points for Holy Cross (2-0).

Seth Towns had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Harvard (2-1). Djuricic added 14 points and Aiken 13.

The game was the first of eight straight games Harvard will play on the road over 39 days. The Crimson play at Manhattan on Saturday.

Holy Cross visits Rhode Island on Sunday.

