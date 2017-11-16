Sports

Morehead State rallies to beat Marshall 86-83

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:57 PM

November 16, 2017

MOREHEAD, Ky.

A.J. Hicks scored 17 points with seven assists and Morehead State rallied to beat Marshall 86-83 on Thursday night.

Morehead State's Ajdin Penava tied it at 58 with a free throw with 9:09 left after the Thundering Herd went scoreless for nearly two-and-a-half minutes. Lamontray Harris' layup and two free throws gave the Eagles a 70-67 lead at 4:58. Marshall's C.J. Burks' hit two free throws to make it a 2-point game with 1:06 left, but Malek Green replied with a dunk and Marshall got no closer than three the rest of the way.

Harris and Jordan Walker scored 14 apiece for the Eagles (1-2), Djimon Henson added 12 and Londell King had 10 to go along with 10 rebounds. Harris grabbed nine rebounds and the Eagles outrebounded Marshall 50-27, scoring 17 second-chance points.

After four lead changes and five ties, Dani Koljanin's layup put Marshall up 35-33, and sparked an 8-0 run. The Thundering Herd led 42-37 at halftime behind 13 points from Jon Elmore and 10 from Penava and made 12 of 15 free throws.

Elmore scored 27 points with nine assists, Penava had a career-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and Burks scored 11 for Marshall (2-1).

