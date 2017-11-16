Sports

Hollins leads Prairie View over Incarnate Word 42-28

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 11:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SAN ANTONIO

Neiko Hollins threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns to lead Prairie View A&M to a 42-28 victory over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

Hollins connected with Darius Floyd on 48- and 28-yard scoring throws, and an 11-yarder to Khadarel Hodge to give the Panthers a 28-14 halftime lead.

Taylor Laird threw a pair of touchdown passes for Incarnate Word (1-10) in the third quarter to tie the game at 28-28. Prairie View (5-5) regained the lead on the next play from scrimmage when Dawonya Tucker ran for a 72-yard touchdown. Hollins capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Hodge with 6:37 remaining.

Floyd caught 11 passes for 148 yards. Hodge had six receptions for 87 yards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Laird finished with 287 yards passing. Daryl Brooks had four catches for 117 yards for the Cardinals.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game

    Jimmy Wallace and The Herald’s Bret McCormick talk about the Nov. 17, 2017 third round 4A high school football playoff game between South Pointe and Eastside.

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game 4:07

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game
Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

View More Video