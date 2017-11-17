FILE - In this June 19, 2013 file photo, two members of the Massachusetts State Police walk toward the front door of the home of New England Patriot's NFL football player Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Mass. The home was sold in November 2017 to 23-year-old real estate investor Arif Khan for $1 million, about $300,000 lower than the asking price.
FILE - In this June 19, 2013 file photo, two members of the Massachusetts State Police walk toward the front door of the home of New England Patriot's NFL football player Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Mass. The home was sold in November 2017 to 23-year-old real estate investor Arif Khan for $1 million, about $300,000 lower than the asking price.

Sports

Aaron Hernandez house sells to real estate investor for $1M

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 09:10 AM

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass.

Aaron Hernandez's home has been sold for $1 million, about $300,000 lower than the asking price.

The Boston Herald reports that the 7,100-square-foot mansion in North Attleborough was sold to 23-year-old real estate investor Arif Khan.

Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd when he hanged himself in prison in April days after his acquittal in a double slaying.

Khan says the home is in pretty bad shape and needs about $150,000 in renovations. He says he does not get a creepy vibe in the house.

Proceeds from the sale will not necessarily go to Hernandez's estate, which is facing three wrongful death lawsuits and owes back taxes.

Hernandez bought the home for $1.3 million in 2012.

