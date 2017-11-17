Zidane hopes Ronaldo rediscovers scoring touch at Atletico

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Atletico coach Diego Simeone watches the game during their Group C Champions League soccer match against Qarabag at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid plays its first derby at Atletico Madrid’s new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18. Diego Simeone’s team has won only two of its last nine games in all competitions. Paul White, file AP Photo