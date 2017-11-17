Sports

Christopher Bell wins Truck Series championship for KBM

AP Auto Racing Writer

November 17, 2017 09:54 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HOMESTEAD, Fla.

Christopher Bell has won his first career NASCAR championship to open a big weekend for Kyle Busch.

Bell finished Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway to wrap up the championship. He drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and Busch is racing Sunday for the Cup championship.

Bell was technically the favorite after a strong regular season in which he won five races in his Toyota. He only had to outlast three other title contenders to win the title at Homestead, and it was no problem for Bell.

Chase Briscoe won the race, the first of his career and in the last event for Brad Keselowski Racing. The team is closing after this race, and had a shot to end its run with a title behind Austin Cindric. But Cindric was beaten by Bell for the championship, so the team settled for the race victory with Briscoe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

    South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley addresses the team’s invitation to the White House and their reasons for not going.

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit
Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game 4:07

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss South Pointe-Eastside playoff football game
Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

View More Video