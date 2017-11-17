Sports

Second-half surges lift Ole Miss over Georgia State 77-72

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 09:55 PM

OXFORD, Miss.

Terence Davis scored 24 points and Markel Crawford added 15 points and Mississippi rallied to defeat Georgia State 77-72 on Friday.

The Rebels (3-0) had three scoring surges in the second half 10-0, 12-1, 8-1 and finished by connecting on six consecutive free throws in the final 40 seconds. Crawford, who hit four of the closing free throws, finished 9 of 10 from the line.

D'Marcus Simonds led Georgia State (2-1) with a career-high 29 points with five assists and four rebounds. Jeff Thomas had 14 points with nine rebounds and Devin Mitchell scored 11. The Panthers led 44-36 at halftime and by as many as 12 three times in the first half.

Ole Miss shot 23 of 52 (44 percent) from the field, 9 of 27 (33 percent) from 3-point range and 22 of 30 (73 percent) from the free throw line, including 9 of 11 in the second half.

Georgia State outrebounded the Rebels 35-33 and shot 8 of 21 (38 percent) from 3-point range. The Panthers finished 16 of 22 (73 percent) from the free throw line, but had 16 turnovers, including seven by Simonds.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia State: Simonds, a 6-3 sophomore, was effective on the dribble-drive and had three other possible assists foiled when teammates could not complete shots. Mitchell and Thomas had three baskets apiece from 3-point range. The Panthers looked worthy of being picked second in the preseason poll for the Sunbelt Conference, despite falling to 4-33 all-time against Southeastern Conference teams.

Mississippi: The decisive edge was the three scoring runs, each taking less than four minutes, which accounted for a 30-2 margin. Davis and Tyree combined to hit 8 of 15 from 3-point range as superior backcourt depth wore down Georgia State. The Rebels still need more production inside, despite a solid performance from reserve Bruce Stevens with eight points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

UP NEXT

Georgia State: The Panthers face Eastern Washington Monday in the middleweight bracket of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas.

Mississippi: The Rebels face Utah Monday in the heavyweight bracket of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas.

