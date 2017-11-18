Northern Colorado slips past Pepperdine 84-82

Sports

MALIBU, Calif.

Andre Spight scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Anthony Johnson came off the bench to score 15, including a 4-for-4 effort at the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds, to help Northern Colorado fend off Pepperdine 84-82 on Friday night.

Jordan Davis added 18 points for the Bears (1-2), who waited 53 years to avenge a loss to Pepperdine in their only other meeting.

Matthew Atewe and Trae Berhow scored 15 apiece to pace the Waves (1-2). Atewe also snared 10 rebounds as Pepperdine had a 44-38 advantage on the boards. Nolan Taylor added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Waves.

Spight had five points as the Bears jumped out to an early 10-2 lead, but Pepperdine battled back and Kameron Edwards' jumper pulled the Waves even at 35 at the half.

With the score tied at 45, the Bears went on a 16-6 run and led 61-51 on a Jonah Radebaugh tip-in with 11:17 remaining. Pepperdine clawed to within 71-70 on a Colbey Ross 3-pointer with 4:45 left, but Tanner Morgan made a layup and two free throws to push the lead back to five and the Bears had their first win of the season.

