Sports

Holgorsen leads Northwestern St. to 38-21 win over SF Austin

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:15 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NATCHITOCHES, La.

Clay Holgorsen threw for three touchdowns and Chris Jones rushed for 158 yards as Northwestern State jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 38-21 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Northwestern State (4-7, 4-5 Southland Conference) which has won three of its last four conference games, closed the season with a victory after falling to McNeese 44-24 last week.

Holgorsen threw touchdown tosses to Marquisian Chapman and Jaylen Watson and Jared West ran in from the 29 for a score as Northwestern jumped out to a 21-0 lead before SFA closed to 24-14. Holgorsen hit Cameron Lazare on a 9-yard scoring strike in the closing seconds of the first half to go up 31-14. SFA (4-7, 4-5) failed to close the gap, dropping its last two games of the year.

Trae Hart caught six passes for 114 yards and a score to lead the Lumberjacks.

