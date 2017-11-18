Sports

Stevens tosses 3 TDs in Colorado State's 42-14 win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:19 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Nick Stevens passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns as Colorado State scored in every quarter to defeat San Jose State 42-14 on Saturday.

Rashaad Boddie, who totaled 44 yards rushing, scored two first-quarter touchdowns on runs of 4 and 6 yards as the Rams (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference) rallied past San Jose State (1-11, 0-7).

Stevens took over for the next three touchdowns — teaming with Cameron Butler on a 50-yard touchdown pass and Olabisi Johnson on a 24-yarder to take a 28-7 lead at the half. Stevens connected with Dalton Fackrell from the 9 late in the third quarter and Dalyn Dawkins capped the scoring with a 4-yard TD run.

The Rams finished the season third in the conference's Mountain Division behind Boise State and Wyoming.

Freshman Montel Aaron completed 17 of 33 passes for 208 yards for San Jose State. The Spartans scored on runs of 14 and 54 yards by DeJon Packer and Malike Roberson, respectively. Roberson finished with 72 yards on 10 carries.

