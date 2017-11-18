The Winthrop Eagles defeat the Central Penn Knights 106-65 (PHOTOS)

Bjorn Broman passes the ball as teammate Adam Pickett tries to block Juwan Gooding, top, and Joel Zola.
Winthrop University cheerleaders dance as the basketball team is announced Saturday before the game against Central Penn College.
Winthrop's Nych Smith heads up the court.
A Winthrop cheerleader yells at the crowd.
The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Central Penn Knights Saturday 106-65.
The Winthrop Eagles earned their first win of the season and their 400th victory on their home court since the program began in 1978.
Winthrop's Charles Falden tries to block Central Penn's Daylin Davis.
Winthrop's Anders Broman looks for an opening against Central Penn's Juwan Gooding.
Winthrop's Kyle Zunic heads up the court.
Winthrop's Jermaine Ukaegbu tries to block Central Penn's Justin Kellman.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks looks for an opening.
Winthrop's Jermaine Ukaegbu looks for an opening.
