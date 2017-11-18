Sports

UNC Wilmington holds off Campbell's late rally, wins 88-84

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:56 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WILMINGTON, N.C.

Jordon Talley scored 18 points and had 14 assists to help UNC Wilmington hold off Campbell for an 88-84 victory on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes added 18 points for UNC Wilmington (2-1). Ty Taylor had 17 points and Devontae Cacok chipped in 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Marcus Burk scored a career-high 33 points and made eight 3-pointers to lead Campbell (1-2). Chris Clemons added 17 points.

Talley's 3-pointer tied the game 64-64 with seven minutes left, sparking a 24-11 surge for an 85-75 Seahawks' lead with 53 seconds left. Talley scored 10 points and Fornes had seven points during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burk scored all nine points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, during a 9-2 spurt to pull the Camels to 87-84 with 16 seconds to play. JaQuel Richmond, who finished with five points, split a pair of free throws to seal it for the Seahawks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

    Check out the highlights from South Pointe's shutout win over Eastside in the third round of the 4A football playoffs Nov. 17, 2017.

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team
Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

View More Video