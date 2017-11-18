Sports

Canda's career night leads Portland State over UC Riverside

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:57 PM

LOS ANGELES

Bryce Canda had a career-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals on Saturday and Portland State beat UC Riverside 94-82.

The Vikings (3-0) took the lead for good during a 17-3 run that ended at 37-27 on Deontae North's 3-pointer with 4:09 left in the first half. The lead stayed around 10 for most of the second half until Chance Murray pulled the Highlanders (1-2) within 83-76 on a 3-point play with 3:11 to go.

Ajani Kennedy added a 3 that cut the deficit to six, but Portland State made 11 of 16 free throws during the final 2:37.

Canda was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and the Vikings made 12 of 30 from the arc. North scored 15 points, Ryan Edwards added 14, Michael Mayhew 13 and Deante Strickland 12.

Kennedy made all six of his field-goal attempts, including a pair of 3s, and finished with 18 points to lead the Highlanders. Dikymbe Martin added 15 points, Brandon Rosser scored 14 and Alex Larsson 13.

