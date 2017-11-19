Sports

Limping Love helps No. 20 Stanford hold off California 17-14

Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:41 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

STANFORD, Calif.

Bryce Love rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown despite missing most of the fourth quarter after aggravating an ankle injury, and No. 20 Stanford held off California 17-14 on Saturday to keep its Pac-12 title hopes alive.

K.J. Costello completed 17 of 26 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown, Ben Edwards made a key interception in the fourth quarter and Cameron Scarlett rushed for 49 yards on the final drive in place of Love to help the Cardinal (8-3, 7-2 Pac-12) milk the clock and win its eighth straight Big Game.

Stanford can earn a spot in the Pac-12 championship game against USC but needs some help.

The Cardinal can get there if No. 15 Washington State loses to No. 16 Washington next week. If the Cougars — who beat Stanford 24-21 on Nov. 4 — beat the Huskies, they get the nod because of the tiebreaker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I'm sure we'll be scoreboard watching to a certain degree," Stanford coach David Shaw said. "We can't worry about what happens on somebody else's field. Either we go to the Pac-12 championship game or we don't."

The nation's leading rusher going into the game, Love was held in check most of the game by Cal's defense and sat out the final 11:43 after re-injuring his ankle that has bothered him for the past month. He did stay on the field long enough to score a 57-yard touchdown — his 11th run of 50 yards or longer this season.

"Just knowing to read it inside out and take what was there," Love said of his touchdown.

Scarlett, Love's primary backup all season, also came up big for Stanford. Scarlett rushed for 61 yards, the majority coming on the Cardinal's last drive that took the final 7:25. Scarlett's 2-yard gain on 4th-and-1 kept the drive going.

Patrick Laird ran for 153 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while Ross Bowers passed for 182 yards and a touchdown for California. The Golden Bears (5-6, 2-6) need a win in their final game to become bowl eligible in coach Justin Wilcox's first season.

"We just needed another play here or there," Wilcox said. "We didn't quite have it."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With No. 19 Michigan falling to No. 5 Wisconsin earlier in the day, Stanford is certain to move up at least one spot. A loss likely would have knocked the Cardinal out of the Top 25 entirely.

NEAR MISS DOESN'T MATTER

Cal kicker Matt Anderson made a pair of field goals to match Doug Brien's school-record of 56 but it didn't come easily. Early in the game Anderson missed a 47-yard attempt that hit the crossbar and bounced back into the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: The Bears made the Cardinal sweat and kept the game a lot closer than many thought possible. Wilcox's defense did a good job bottling up Love most of the game but couldn't stop Scarlett on the final drive which was huge. Still, there are plenty of positives for Cal to take out of this one.

Stanford: It wasn't the best game for Shaw's team but the Cardinal gritted it out and held off a pesky Cal team that had plenty to play for. The conference title can still happen but before that Stanford has a pretty big game coming up against Notre Dame.

UP NEXT

California: Ends the regular season at UCLA on Saturday.

Stanford: The Cardinal stay home and will host No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday. Stanford has won the last two and six of last eight against the Irish.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

    Check out the highlights from South Pointe's shutout win over Eastside in the third round of the 4A football playoffs Nov. 17, 2017.

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team
Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

View More Video