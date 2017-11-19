Houston Texans star Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks up during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans star Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks up during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina USA TODAY
Sports

Jadeveon Clowney wastes no time setting personal record in Sunday’s NFL action

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 02:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HOUSTON

Another game, another sack for Jadeveon Clowney.

The former South Carolina Gamecock star recorded a sack in the first quarter of the Houston Texans 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It is the fourth consecutive game that Clowney has recorded at least one sack.

Four consecutive games with a sack is a personal best for Clowney. It was also his seventh sack this season for Clowney, another career high.

He achieved those marks by dropping Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert for an 8-yard loss after Arizona crossed into Houston territory. Clowney’s big play stalled the drive.

Clowney added another sack in the fourth quarter to continue his dominant play. In addition to the two sacks, the Rock Hill native recorded five tackles, three for loss and three QB hits.

Clowney is playing the best football of his NFL career, and doing it while nursing a sore knee. He was listed as questionable on the injury report heading into the game against the Cardinals.

For the season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has eight sacks, 35 tackles, 15 for a loss and two forced fumbles.

Clowney is performing so well for the Texans, one fan summed up it with a funny post on Twitter.

“I walked to my car and Jadeveon Clowney tackled me for a loss,” Matt Weston tweeted.

