Calgary Stampeders' fans cheer their team during first quarter CFL West Final football action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Todd Korol

Sports

Calgary takes Grey Cup spot with 32-28 win over Edmonton

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:15 PM

CALGARY, Alberta

Bo Levi Mitchell threw two touchdown passes and the Calgary Stampeders earned a chance at Grey Cup redemption with a 32-28 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday in the Canadian Football League's West Division final.

Calgary will face the Toronto Argonauts in the title game Sunday in Ottawa. The Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 25-21 on Sunday in Toronto in the East Division final.

Last year, after posting a 15-2-1 record in the regular season, Calgary lost the Grey Cup 39-33 in overtime to Ottawa. Calgary led the CFL at 13-4-1 this year, beating Toronto 23-7 and 41-24 in August.

