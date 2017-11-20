AP source: Florida meets with Chip Kelly about coaching job

FILE- In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly speaks at a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. A person familiar with the situation says Florida has met with Kelly about becoming the team’s next football coach. The person says athletic director Scott Stricklin and five key staffers met with Kelly in New Hampshire on Sunday, Nov. 19. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo