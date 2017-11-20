Sports

Carroll, Lynch combine for 40, Hartford holds off Miami (OH)

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:46 AM



MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica

John Carroll scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, J.R. Lynch scored 18 on four 3-pointers and Hartford's early lead survived a strong finish by Miami (Ohio) 68-58 Sunday night in the finale of the Jamaica Classic tournament.

Jason Dunne scored 11 points with five assists for the Hawks (3-2), Jack Hobbs scored 10 and went 4-for-4 at the line. Lynch also pulled down 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Miami closed on an 18-3 run spanning the last six-and-a-half minutes, getting to the final 10-point margin on a Jalen Addaway drive with 17 seconds left. Addaway, 10 points, and Logan McLane, 20, scored four apiece and Rod Mills had a 3 and a layup down the stretch for the Redhawks (3-1).

Nike Sibande, who has made as many as four 3-pointers in a game for Miami, was 0-for-7 from 3-point range Sunday and the freshman finished with five points.

The Hawks led by 25 points after a Dunne 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining.

