Sports

Winthrop head volleyball coach resigns

November 20, 2017 06:58 PM

ROCK HILL

Bruce Atkinson has resigned as Winthrop University’s head volleyball coach, it was announced Monday.

“We would like to thank Coach Atkinson for all of the work he has done in support of our student-athletes these past five years and sincerely wish him the best for his future,” said athletics director Ken Halpin.

A national search for a replacement will commence immediately.

The 2017 Winthrop volleyball squad finished 18-14 overall, 8-8 in Big South play. Atkinson was 84-74 overall in his five seasons at the helm.

