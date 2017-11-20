Bucks coach Jason Kidd misses game after daughter's birth

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd missed Monday's game against the Washington Wizards after the birth of his daughter.

Kidd's wife, Porschla, gave birth to Cooper Anne Kidd on Sunday.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty served as head coach against the Wizards. Prunty stepped in as interim coach of the Bucks for 17 games in 2015-16 after Kidd underwent hip surgery.

"It was something that we had discussed," Prunty said. "We've been here before for a longer stretch of time. We're prepared for it.

"Everything is really the same. Obviously, I have a little bit different role. Nothing has changed in terms of (assistant coach) Sean Sweeney will still run the defense, and I will run the offense."

The child is the third for Jason and Porschla Kidd. He also has three children from his first marriage.

