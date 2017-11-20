Sports

East Carolina rallies to beat Cleveland State 72-69

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:48 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C.

B.J. Tyson had 25 points, Isaac Fleming scored the go-ahead points on a 3-point play with 29.7 seconds left and East Carolina scored the final 10 points to beat Cleveland State 72-69 on Monday night.

Kentrell Barkley added 14 for the Pirates (2-2), who trailed 69-62 with 1:50 to play. Fleming made 3 of 4 free throws to cut the deficit to four, Tyson narrowed it to 69-68 on a 3 with 56 seconds left, and Fleming drove hard to his left and finished with the foul, giving East Carolina a 71-69 lead.

Fleming had all eight of his points in the final two minutes.

After Fleming's 3-point play, Cleveland State (1-3) trailed for the first time in almost ten minutes and struggled to get a good look. Bobby Word's runner in the lane fell short and he batted the rebound out of bounds with 6.8 seconds left.

Shawn Williams made 1 of 2 free throws for ECU and Tyree Appleby missed a 3-point attempt for Cleveland State at the buzzer.

Word had 17 points, Appleby 15 and Stefan Kenic 14 for the Vikings.

