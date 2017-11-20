East Tennessee State routs Delaware State 81-57

Sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

Desonta Bradford scored 16 points, Jalan McCloud added 15 and East Tennessee State beat Delaware State 81-57 on Monday night.

Bradford shot 4 of 4 from long range and McCloud was 6 of 8 from the floor. Devontavius Payne and Kanayo Obi-Rapu added 11 points apiece for East Tennessee State (2-2), which shot 52 percent from the field. Peter Jurkin grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and chipped in nine points.

Kobe Gantz scored 17 points to lead Delaware State (1-4).

The Hornets held the lead for most of the first half until David Burrell made a dunk, sparking a 12-0 run to give the Buccaneers a 25-16 halftime lead. Payne scored five points during the stretch.

A 6-1 spurt, capped by Gantz's 3-pointer, pulled Delaware State to 26-22 but the Hornets didn't get closer.

