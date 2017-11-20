Sports

Grand Canyon beats Norfolk State 85-60 to win 11th straight

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:15 PM

PHOENIX

Oscar Frayer scored 19 points with four 3s, Casey Benson added 15 with four 3s, and Grand Canyon beat Norfolk State 85-60 Monday night to win its 11th straight dating to last season for the nation's longest active win streak.

Roberts Blumbergs scored 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Allessandro Lever had 12 points. The Antelopes (4-0) made 14 of 26 3-pointers (53.8 percent), tying the school record for 3-point makes in a game. They also scored 28 points off of 17 Spartans turnovers and got 12 second-chance points off of eight offensive rebounds.

Benson hit back-to-back 3-pointers amid a 10-0 run and the Antelopes pulled away 49-24 early in the second half.

Norfolk led 15-14 on Whitley's free throw, but Blumbergs hit a go-ahead layup amid a 14-3 run in which he, Braun and Faryer each hit 3s, and the Antelopes led 37-22 at halftime after denying the Spartans a field goal in the final 4:40.

Steven Whitley scored 18 points for Norfolk State (0-4).

The game was part of the Grand Canyon Classic series, which includes Robert Morris, Little Rock and San Diego.

