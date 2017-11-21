UNLV's Shakur Juiston, center, grabs a rebound over Rice's Robert Martin, left, and Connor Cashaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas.
UNLV's Shakur Juiston, center, grabs a rebound over Rice's Robert Martin, left, and Connor Cashaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo
UNLV's Shakur Juiston, center, grabs a rebound over Rice's Robert Martin, left, and Connor Cashaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo

Sports

McCoy, Juiston lead UNLV to 95-68 win over Rice

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:46 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

Freshman Brandon McCoy had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Shakur Juiston scored eight to go with career-high 19 rebounds and five assists to help UNLV beat Rice 95-68 on Monday night in the MGM Resorts Main Event.

The 7-foot McCoy made 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Jordan Johnson had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for UNLV (4-0). Jovan Mooring added 14 points and Tervell Beck scored 13.

McCoy made a layup and Kris Clyburn hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and the Runnin' Rebels never trailed. Johnson hit a 3 about seven minutes in to push the lead into double figures for good and a 14-0 run — including 4-point play by Mooring — that made it 46-18 before UNLV took a 27-point lead into the break.

Rice (1-3) trailed by at least 22 points throughout the second half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A.J. Lapray had 15 points, Robert Martin scored 14 and Connor Cashaw 13 for the Owls.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

    Check out the highlights from South Pointe's shutout win over Eastside in the third round of the 4A football playoffs Nov. 17, 2017.

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team
Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

View More Video