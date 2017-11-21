Everton's Oumar Niasse, left, and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match Crystal Palace versus Everton at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017.
Everton's Oumar Niasse, left, and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match Crystal Palace versus Everton at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. PA via AP Steven Paston
Niasse charged retrospectively for diving to win penalty

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:53 AM

LONDON

Everton striker Oumar Niasse could become the first Premier League player to be handed a retrospective ban for diving after he was charged with "successful deception of a match official."

The Senegal international won a penalty after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann in the 2-2 draw between the teams on Saturday.

A new law introduced at the start of this season allows players to be charged after a game for diving.

Niasse could be suspended for two matches if the panel that convenes to oversee his case rules unanimously he was guilty of the offense.

