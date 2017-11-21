TCU, Baylor QBs: Texas 6A champs to Big 12 in less than year

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson 12) runs down the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, in Lubbock, Texas. Shawn Robinson and Charlie Brewer played in the same NFL stadium on the same day just more than 11 months ago. They were in different championship games. The two Texas Class 6A high school state champion quarterbacks are now Big 12 freshmen, and going against each other in a regular-season finale. Brewer will start for Baylor, and Robinson is coming off his first start for No. 10 TCU.