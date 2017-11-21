The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Mars Hill Lions 104-49 (PHOTOS)

Students from Rosewood Elementary School yell for the Winthrop Eagles Tuesday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
A group of boys dance Tuesday at the Winthrop Coliseum. Students from schools across the Rock Hill School District attended the Winthrop basketball game against Mars Hill University.
Students cheer during the Winthrop basketball game Tuesday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Mars Hill Lions 104-49 Tuesday.
Rock Hill School District students attended the Winthrop men's basketball game Tuesday.
Students cheer during the Winthrop basketball game Tuesday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop's Bjorn Broman dribbles around Mars Hill's Jalen Williams.
Winthrop's Kyle Zunic heads for the basket around Mars Hill's Vernon Jackson (23) and Justen Hartfield (4).
Winthrop's Bjorn Broman shoots a basket around Mars Hill's Jarrod Evans.
Winthrop's Austin Awad tries to pass the ball around Mars Hill's Brandon Watkins.
Winthrop's Nych Smith heads to the basket.
Students cheer during the Winthrop basketball game Tuesday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
