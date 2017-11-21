Sports

Fox scores 26; Army controls 2nd half, beats Columbia 88-78

November 21, 2017

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Jordan Fox scored 26 points, Matthew Wilson had 17 points and matched a career-best with 10 rebounds and Army beat Columbia 88-78 on Tuesday night.

Fox was 10-of-17 shooting from the field and made four 3-pointers. Wilson made 8 of 11 field goals and Jacob Kessler chipped in 11 points for Army (3-1).

Lukas Meisner scored 16 points, and Mike Smith and Quinton Adlesh each had 13 to lead Columbia (1-3).

Army jumped out on a 10-0 run and had a double-digit lead for most of the first half. Tai Bibbs scored seven of his 12 points and Meisner added six as part of a 12-5 spurt to pull the Lions to 49-44 at the break.

Columbia stayed within single digits, and Smith's jumper cut the Lions' deficit to 73-69 with 6:32 to play. The Golden Knights closed on a 15-9 surge to end it. Fox scored six points during the stretch.

