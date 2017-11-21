Sports

Polanco hits 4-point play, SE La. upsets Kent St. 70-66

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017

KENT, Ohio

Eddy Polanco completed a 4-point play in the final minutes to take the lead and Southeastern Louisiana held on to upset Kent State 70-66 on Tuesday night.

Polanco was fouled drilling a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining. He sank the free throw to give Southeastern Louisiana (2-3) a 64-62 lead. Polanco nailed another trey for a 67-64 advantage with 1:05 left. He followed that with two free throws to seal the win for the Lions who had lost three straight before handing the Golden Flashes (3-1) their first loss.

Marlain Veal , who finished with 22 points, split two defenders and drove for a layup to give the Lions a 58-56 lead with 4:02 left.

Jaylin Walker, who had 26 points, made two free throws to give Kent State a 62-60 advantage before Polanco hit his lead-changing trey.

Polanco hit 4 of 6 from distance and finished with 21 points.

