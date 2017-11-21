Sports

Hebard leads No. 10 Oregon to 81-40 win over E. Washington

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:04 PM

EUGENE, Ore.

Ruthy Hebard scored 22 points, while not missing a shot, and Lexi Bando added 14 to lead No. 10 Oregon to an 81-40 victory over Eastern Washington on Tuesday night.

Hebard, a sophomore who was all-Pac-12 forward last year, went 7-for-7 from the field and 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Ducks (4-1).

Bando, a senior who's the nation's top 3-point shooter, was 4-for-8 from long range.

Oregon had assists on nine of its first 10 field goals and shot 69.2 percent in the first half to open a 47-17 lead.

Sabrina Ionescu had 10 rebounds to help the Ducks hold a 42-22 edge on the boards. They also outscored Eastern Washington by a 46-20 margin in the paint.

Delaney Hodgins led the Eagles (1-3) with eight points.

BIG PICTURE

After winning the opener to a five-game homestand, Oregon is looking to establish itself as a Pac-12 title contender before a big test at No. 7 Mississippi State on Dec. 13.

Eastern Washington, fourth in the Big Sky Conference last season, is now 8-52 all-time against Pac-12 opponents and 0-5 against Oregon.

UP NEXT

Eastern Washington: Hosts Utah Valley on Saturday looking for its first home victory of the season after losing the opener to BYU.

Oregon: Plays Oklahoma in a Saturday doubleheader as part of the PK80 Invitational honoring UO benefactor Phil Knight after top-ranked Connecticut and Michigan State meet in the first game at Matthew Knight Arena.

