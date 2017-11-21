Sports

UNC Greensboro throttles Longwood in 2nd half of a 71-40 win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:05 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Francis Alonso scored 16 points and the UNC Greensboro defense limited Longwood to just 11 second-half points en route to a 71-40 win over the winless Lancers Tuesday night.

Alonso had seven points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Spartans led by just four points, 33-29 at intermission.

UNC Greensboro opened the second half with a 33-9 run that broke the game open. The Spartans shot 41.9 percent (26 of 62) in earning their fourth win, all at home, in their first five games. Kyrin Galloway scored 11 points off the bench and Marvin Smith added another 10.

Longwood (0-4) got 17 points from B.K. Ashe, the lone Lancer to reach double-figure scoring. Longwood hit just 12 of 41 shots from the field (29.3 percent), including 4 of 15 from long-range, and was 12 of 22 from the line.

