Sports

Towson beats Penn, 79-71 to reach Gulf Coast title game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ESTERO, Fla.

Mike Morsell scored 18 points and led four players into double figure scoring as Towson edged Penn to advance to the championship game of the Gulf Coast Classic tournament Tuesday night.

The Tigers will face George Southern in the championship game Wednesday night.

The victory was the 100th career win at Towson for coach Pat Skerry, who becomes the third coach in school history with 100 wins.

Towson (4-1) shot 24 of 52 from the field, including 7 of 16 from long range, and converted 24 of 37 attempts from the free throw line. Zane Martin added 13 points and Eddie Keith II contributed 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Penn (3-3), led by Ryan Betley's 25 points, shot 28 of 58 (48.3 percent) from the field and knocked down 6 of 18 shots from long range, but managed just 14 free throw attempts. Darnell Foreman had 16 points for the Quakers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team

View More Video