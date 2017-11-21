Sports

Lane, West combine for 33, to lead NW State to 1st win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:11 PM



MONROE, La.

Ishmael Lane and Jalan West combined for 33 points as Northwestern State jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 76-61 win over Louisiana-Monroe to grab its first win of the season on Tuesday night.

Lane had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. West was 4 of 8 from distance for 16 points with four assists and three steals for the Demons (1-4). Iziahiah Sweeney added 13 points and Devonte Hall chipped in 11.

Northwestern State shot 48 percent (28-59) from the field while limiting the Warhawks to 24-of-61 (39 percent). Both teams scored seven 3-pointers but the Demons converted seven more free throws.

Northwestern State sprinted to a 24-9 lead to go into the locker room with a 48-35 advantage. The Demons never trailed and had a 61-42 lead midway in the second half.

Sam McDaniel was the only Warhawk in double figures with 15.

